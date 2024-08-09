Green Day announce American Idiot 20th anniversary reissue and new documentary

Green Day have announced a bumper reissue of their seminal American Idiot album. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

The celebratory edition will include demos, previously unreleased tracks and live performances, plus a 110-minute documentary on Blu-Ray.

Green Day have announced an expanded 20th anniversary issue of their seminal album American Idiot.

The pop-punk trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - will mark two decades of their GRAMMY Award-winning 2004 album with a new edition, which will be released on 25th October 2024 and will come alongside a new documentary and previously unreleased tracks.

A statement on the band's socials read: "In the summer of 2004, Green Day entered the studio with Rob Cavallo to create American Idiot, uncertain of what the future held. They were audacious, rebellious, and stressed out by the state of the country at the time. American Idiot was crafted as a response to the daily bombardment of media that spreads it far and wide, making us desensitized and weary -filled with themes that still ring true today, even 20 years later.

"When they made this record, they couldn’t foresee the impact that was to come—23 million copies sold, 6x platinum, multiple GRAMMYs, a Broadway musical, and so much more.

"The album turns a whole 20 years old this year, and you know they’ve cracked open the vaults for a very special 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition that comes out on October 25th".

To celebrate the release, the band have shared Holiday / Blvd. Of Broken Dreams (Demo), their much-loved B-side Favourite Son and their performance of Minority (Live From Irving Plaza, 9/21/04).

Green Day - Holiday / Blvd. Of Broken Dreams (Demo) [Visualizer]

American Idiot's Super Deluxe Box Set comes as an 8 LP Vinyl or 4 CDs, which will include 15 unreleased American Idiot demos, a 15-track 2004 concert recorded at Irving Plaza in New York City, nine previously unreleased live recordings and 14 songs previously available only as B-Sides and bonus tracks.

In the Vinyl Box Set, each LP has been pressed on its own unique color vinyl. The collection also houses a 36-page book, a large Green Day flag, and the iconic American Idiot red tie.

The CD Box Set boasts a 48-page book, enamel pin set, sticker sheet, and cloth patch.

Two Blu-Ray Discs will also include a brand new 110-minute documentary titled 20 Years of American Idiot, the film Heart Like A Hand Grenade, their mini gig at BBC's Top of the Pops and performances on Later... with Jools Holland.

Pre-order American Idiot 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe editions here.

Green Day - Favorite Son (Official Audio)

See Green Day’s American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist:

Green Day - Minority (Live at Irving Plaza, 9/21/04) [Official Audio]

The news has come as the band have been wowing fans with epic sets on The Saviors Tour, which has seen them support their 14th studio album of the same name, while also celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their Dookie and American Idiot albums respectively.

Their UK leg of the tour saw them play a huge show at London's Wembley Stadium with the likes of Nothing But Thieves as as special guests and the Southend-on-Sea rockers revealed how supportive and respectful the band have been.

"I [...] love that a band who have been touring for 30 years, they made us feel like we were such an important part of the bill and they don't need to do that," frontman Conor Mason told Radio X's Sunta Templeton backstage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

"They let us have the sound dB [Decibel] level as high as theirs for the gig, which is pretty unheard of for a support act.

"They were incredible with our crew, just simple things like they allowed us to eat at their catering. It's like they respect their supports and that's just so lovely to see for such an established act."

"That's inspiring," added the Amsterdam singer. "You've got to be nice on the way up because people have got to be nice to you on the way down".

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

