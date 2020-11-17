Watch Nothing But Thieves' stripped-back version of Amsterdam at our Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig

See the band perform their 2017 single at Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard at the Clapham Grand In London.

Nothing But Thieves played a specially-streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London last week.

The Southend-on-Sea outfit - made up of Conor Mason (vocals and guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitar), Dominic Craik (guitar and keyboards), Phillip Blake (bass) and James Price (drums) - performed at the historic Clapham Grand, where they treated us to songs from across their three albums.

One such track which made it onto their setlist was Amsterdam- first single to be taken from their 2017 sophomore album Broken Machine.

A live audience was no longer possible due the government's current lockdown restrictions, but a select few lucky Radio X competition winners were able to watch the show in full via a livestream.

Watch them perform a stripped-back performance of Amsterdam in our video above.

READ MORE: Nothing But Thieves talk importance of live music returning next year

Nothing But Thieves perform their Amsterdam hit at : Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

READ MORE: Nothing But Thieves talk "unbelievable" moment performing Impossible at Abbey Road

The band also treated fans to a cover of Fleetwood Mac's classic 1977 single, Dreams, which has had quite a lot of attention recently due to a viral TikTok video.

Introducing the track, frontman Conor Mason called it: "One of the best songs ever written - a kind of schooling on how to write a song." He added: "We'll never write a song this good, so we'll cover it instead!"

Watch them perform the iconic track here:

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which sees the world’s biggest bands and solo artists play to small crowds.

Watch highlights from the performance plus their interview with Toby Tarrant here:

Listen to Radio X on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.