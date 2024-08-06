Watch Green Day pay tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine movie with Good Riddance stunt

Green Day perform Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) in New York. Picture: Alex Baxley, Instagram/Green Day

Mike Dirt and Tré Cool dressed up as the superheroes during Billie Joe Armstrong's performance of the track, which features at the end credits of the hit movie.

Green Day have paid tribute to the Deadpool & Wolverine movie with a special performance of Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) at their New York show.

The 1997 single was featured in the end credits of the action comedy - which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters = and when the punk trio played a set at Citi Field stadium in Queens on Monday (5th August), they gave a nod to the emotional moment in the recent film.

The band chose to end their set on a moving performance of the Nimrod favourite, with Billie Joe Armstrong's acoustic rendition of the track.

However, even the frontman was in for a surprise when bassist Mike Dirt and drummer Tré Cool ducked off to don a Deadpool and Wolverine costume, before taking to the stage to join their bandmate.

Watch the moment below, which Green Day shared alongside the caption: "You were Marvelous New York!"

The stunt, which was shared the following day (6th August) has garnered plenty of likes already, with one from the Deadpool star and producer Ryan Reynolds himself.

The song wrapped up an epic 37-track set on the band's The Saviors Tour, which has seen the trio support their 24th studio album of the same name, while also celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their Dookie and American Idiot albums respectively.

Green Day continue their stadium tour this Wednesday 7th August with an epic date at Boston's Fenway Park.

Their UK leg of the tour saw them play a huge show at London's Wembley Stadium with the likes of Nothing But Thieves as as special guests and the Southend-on-Sea rockers revealed how supportive and respectful the band have been.

"I [...] love that a band who have been touring for 30 years, they made us feel like we were such an important part of the bill and they don't need to do that," frontman Conor Mason told Radio X's Sunta Templeton backstage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

"They let us have the sound dB [Decibel] level as high as theirs for the gig, which is pretty unheard of for a support act.

"They were incredible with our crew, just simple things like they allowed us to eat at their catering. It's like they respect their supports and that's just so lovely to see for such an established act."

"That's inspiring," added the Amsterdam singer. "You've got to be nice on the way up because people have got to be nice to you on the way down".

