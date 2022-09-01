Gorillaz announce Cracker Island album

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have teamed up with Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Beck and more for their eighth studio album.

Gorillaz - the multi-media project of Blur's Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett - have announced details of their forthcoming eighth studio album.

Titled Cracker Island, the new release will see collaborations with the likes of Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala and LA musician Thundercat.

The album will be released on 24th February 2023 and is available to pre-order from their official site here.

Fictitious Gorillaz guitarist Noodle says of the new album: "Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective."

Murdoc Niccals added: “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME!”

The group have released another new track, called New Gold, which features Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown.

Gorillaz - Cracker Island track listing

  1. Cracker Island featuring Thundercat
  2. Oil featuring Stevie Nicks
  3. The Tired Influencer
  4. Tarantula
  5. Silent Running featuring Adeleye Omotayo
  6. New Gold featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown
  7. Baby Queen
  8. Tormenta featuring Bad Bunny
  9. Skinny Ape
  10. Possession Island featuring Beck
Gorillaz - Cracker Island album artwork
Gorillaz - Cracker Island album artwork. Picture: Press

The album will be also be available in a deluxe box set edition, featuring a CD, opaque pink 12" vinyl, a Cracker Island 7” etched single, complete with special pocket notebook, art prints, poster and sticker sheet.

And if that isn't enough, there will also be a cassette edition and another limited vinyl set, featuring 10 coloured vinyl 7" singles of all the tracks, with exclusive art on the b-side.

Cracker Island is the follow-up tp 2020's Song Machine Season One - Strange Timez, which saw guest appearances from Robert Smith, Peter Hook, St Vincent and Elton John.

Gorillaz recently headlined All Points East, which saw Shaun Ryder and Rowetta of Happy Mondays, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown all join Albarn and co onstage.

