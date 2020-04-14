Gerry Cinnamon shares Head In The Clouds single and The Bonny album tracklist

The Scottish singer-songwriter has released the next single to come from his second album, The Bonny, along with the album's tracklist.

Gerry Cinnamon has shared his latest single entitled Head In the Clouds.

The song is the next track to be taken from Cinnamon's sophomore studio album and the follow-up to Erratic Cinematic, The Bonny, which is set for release on 17 April 2020.

Listen to the track above.

“Head In The Clouds kinda documents my nightly battles with insomnia where every few weeks everything goes tits up, as it would for most folk if they didn’t sleep for three days,” explains Gerry, "but there is also a loose narrative of a kinda love story."

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon reschedules UK tour dates as he strives to release album on time

Gerry Cinnamon shares artwork for The Bonny album. Picture: Press/album artwork

He continues: "It starts off with a bleak outlook on life ‘more late nights of the same old shite than you care to remember’ but then there’s a shift: ‘but something’s appearing, it's blurring your vision, and it's cutting a shape like a hot razor blade with a deadly precision’. You don’t really find out what the change is until the end, when you realise the character in the song is just loved up and trying to run away from it: ‘I don’t know if you’re really in love but I have my suspicions’.

Cinnamon - who was forced to reschedule many of his own live dates this year - has chosen to plough ahead with the release of his second studio album this Friday, telling fans: "Not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone is isolating but no chance i'm letting folk down".

See the tracklist from The Bonny here:

1. Canter

2. War Song Soldier

3. Where We’re Going

4. Head In The Clouds

5. Dark Days

6. The Bonny

7. Sun Queen

8. Outsiders

9. Roll The Credits

10. Mayhem

11. Six String Gun

12. Every Man’s Truth

LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon shares new single Where We’re Going