Gerry Cinnamon shares new single Where We’re Going

21 February 2020, 11:12 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 11:18

Gerry Cinnamon live
Gerry Cinnamon live. Picture: Press

Gerry Cinnamon has shared his brand new single Where We’re Going.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has released the  track ahead of the release of his sophomore album, The Bonny, which is set for release in April 2020.

Stream Where We're Going here.

Listen to it below:

"I wrote years ago at a dark time in my life,” said Cinnamon about the track. “Folk can attach their own meaning to it but really it’s about being in a shit place with no way out, mixed with a gentle reminder to hold on to whatever wee dream you have. A mixture of dark stuff with some positive reality."

He adds: "If you’re in a real shit situation it can be near impossible to see a positive outcome unless you’re either an idiot or a serial optimist. I don’t want to contribute to the negative shit in my writing, there’s more than enough of that going around already. If I write songs about the bad stuff I think it’s only polite to remind the listener of the real reality. That it doesn’t matter where you’re at, it’s where you’re going that matters. Put the graft in and better times are inevitable. Easy.”

Where’ We’re Going is the latest track to come from Cinnamon’s second studio album, following the release of its title track, Dark Days, Sun Queen and Canter.

Today also sees Cinnamon release the artwork for The Bonny, which features a mother and child in their tower block flat. 

Gerry Cinnamon shares artwork for The Bonny album
Gerry Cinnamon shares artwork for The Bonny album. Picture: Press/album artwork

Speaking of the album cover, Cinnamon mused: "It’s the contrast between the foreground and the background that gets me. It’s the look in her eyes. Hypnotic. Look at the image as a whole, it looks concrete and dangerous but she looks strong... resilient. There’s not many things stronger in this life than a mother’s love for her kid."

He added: "The Bonny is just a metaphor for dreaming something into existence and building it bigger for the people you love. If that image doesn’t capture what ‘The Bonny’ is about, I don’t know what does. It tells a million stories."

The Bonny is available to pre-order in both digital and physical formats from the website.

Pre-order The Bonny here.

See Gerry Cinnamon’s 2020 live dates here:  

MAY

23rd - Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow

29th - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30th - Cardiff, Castle

31st - Brighton, Centre

JUNE

2nd - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

4th - London, Alexandra Palace

6th - Manchester, Arena

19th - Cork, Irish Independent Park

20th - Belfast, Belsonic

21st - Dublin, Malahide Castle

JULY

18th - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

29th - Reading Festival

30th - Leeds Festival

