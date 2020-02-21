Gerry Cinnamon shares new single Where We’re Going
21 February 2020, 11:12 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 11:18
The Scottish singer-songwriter has released the track ahead of the release of his sophomore album, The Bonny, which is set for release in April 2020.
Gerry Cinnamon has shared his brand new single Where We’re Going.
Stream Where We're Going here.
Listen to it below:
"I wrote years ago at a dark time in my life,” said Cinnamon about the track. “Folk can attach their own meaning to it but really it’s about being in a shit place with no way out, mixed with a gentle reminder to hold on to whatever wee dream you have. A mixture of dark stuff with some positive reality."
He adds: "If you’re in a real shit situation it can be near impossible to see a positive outcome unless you’re either an idiot or a serial optimist. I don’t want to contribute to the negative shit in my writing, there’s more than enough of that going around already. If I write songs about the bad stuff I think it’s only polite to remind the listener of the real reality. That it doesn’t matter where you’re at, it’s where you’re going that matters. Put the graft in and better times are inevitable. Easy.”
Where’ We’re Going is the latest track to come from Cinnamon’s second studio album, following the release of its title track, Dark Days, Sun Queen and Canter.
Today also sees Cinnamon release the artwork for The Bonny, which features a mother and child in their tower block flat.
Speaking of the album cover, Cinnamon mused: "It’s the contrast between the foreground and the background that gets me. It’s the look in her eyes. Hypnotic. Look at the image as a whole, it looks concrete and dangerous but she looks strong... resilient. There’s not many things stronger in this life than a mother’s love for her kid."
He added: "The Bonny is just a metaphor for dreaming something into existence and building it bigger for the people you love. If that image doesn’t capture what ‘The Bonny’ is about, I don’t know what does. It tells a million stories."
The Bonny is available to pre-order in both digital and physical formats from the website.
Pre-order The Bonny here.
See Gerry Cinnamon’s 2020 live dates here:
MAY
23rd - Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow
29th - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
30th - Cardiff, Castle
31st - Brighton, Centre
JUNE
2nd - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
4th - London, Alexandra Palace
6th - Manchester, Arena
19th - Cork, Irish Independent Park
20th - Belfast, Belsonic
21st - Dublin, Malahide Castle
JULY
18th - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (SOLD OUT)
AUGUST
29th - Reading Festival
30th - Leeds Festival