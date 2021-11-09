Gerry Cinnamon announces second Glasgow outdoor date for 2022

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a fresh Scottish show for 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced another gig at Glasgow's Hampden Park. Find out when he plays and how to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a second Scottish outdoor date for 2022.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is set to play a run of outdoor gigs, which included a huge homecoming date at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Saturday 16 July.

Now the Belter singer has announced a consecutive date at the Scottish park on Sunday 17 July.

Tickets will go on general sale here on Friday 12 November from 9am GMT.

Hampden round two. Finally happening. The Saturday’s been sold out for years so about time I announced an extra night. Some line-up. Some weekend.



Bonny's burning 🔥

_________________________

On sale 9am Friday 12th November.https://t.co/BdNAr6oGj9 pic.twitter.com/i6oYNAB7LA — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 5, 2021

Gerry Cinnamon's 2021 tour arena tour has recently come to a close, where he played the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland.

Taking to Instagram after playing Manchester Arena, he wrote: "Cheers Manchester. What a night. What a city. What a tour. Unreal start to finish".

