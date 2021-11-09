Gerry Cinnamon announces second Glasgow outdoor date for 2022

9 November 2021, 19:59

Gerry Cinnamon
Gerry Cinnamon has announced a fresh Scottish show for 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced another gig at Glasgow's Hampden Park. Find out when he plays and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a second Scottish outdoor date for 2022.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is set to play a run of outdoor gigs, which included a huge homecoming date at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Saturday 16 July.

Now the Belter singer has announced a consecutive date at the Scottish park on Sunday 17 July.

Tickets will go on general sale here on Friday 12 November from 9am GMT.

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon announces two outdoor UK gigs for 2022

Gerry Cinnamon's 2021 tour arena tour has recently come to a close, where he played the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland.

Taking to Instagram after playing Manchester Arena, he wrote: "Cheers Manchester. What a night. What a city. What a tour. Unreal start to finish".

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2022 outdoor dates so far:

  • 3 June - Nottingham, Victoria Embankment
  • 4 June - Swansea, Singleton Park
  • 5 June - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
  • 14 June - Killarney, INEC Arena
  • 15 June - Cork, Musgrave Park
  • 19 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle
  • 16 July - Glasgow, Hampden Park
  • 17 July - Glasgow, Hampden Park *newly announced

