DMA'S among support acts at Gerry Cinnamon's 2020 Hampden Park gig

The Silver trio are among the special guests at the Scottish singer-songwriter's homecoming gig at the Glasgow stadium, alongside The Snuts.

DMA'S are set to support Gerry Cinnamon at his landmark homecoming gig next year.

Last month, the Scottish singer-songwriter announced that he'd be playing his biggest headline gig to date with a triumphant show at Glasgow's Hampden Park on 18 July 2020.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Belter singer will be joined by special guests and honorary Brits DMA'S.

Joining the Aussie outfit - who will be fresh from their bill-topping show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl for Sounds of the City 2020 - will be Scottish quartet, The Snuts.

DMA'S and Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Press

The Silver rockers will be back in the UK in March next year, playing a standalone show at The O2 Academy, Brixton on Friday 6 March.

Meanwhile, the trio - who are made up of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - are preparing to release their third studio album next year.

Back in October, they debuted Silver - the first track to come since their award-winning 2018 album For Now.

Watch its epic video, which is taken from their as-yet-untitled third studio album:

Watch Johnny Took talk about the single here:

See DMA's 2020 UK dates so far:

Friday 6 March - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 2 May - Live At Leeds 2020, Leeds

Sunday 3 May - O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Sunday 3 May - Hit The North 2020, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Thursday 9 July - Sounds of the City 2020 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Saturday 18 July - Hampden Park, Glasgow (supporting Gerry Cinnamon)

