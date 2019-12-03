DMA'S among support acts at Gerry Cinnamon's 2020 Hampden Park gig

3 December 2019, 16:32 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 16:39

The Silver trio are among the special guests at the Scottish singer-songwriter's homecoming gig at the Glasgow stadium, alongside The Snuts.

DMA'S are set to support Gerry Cinnamon at his landmark homecoming gig next year.

Last month, the Scottish singer-songwriter announced that he'd be playing his biggest headline gig to date with a triumphant show at Glasgow's Hampden Park on 18 July 2020.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Belter singer will be joined by special guests and honorary Brits DMA'S.

Joining the Aussie outfit - who will be fresh from their bill-topping show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl for Sounds of the City 2020 - will be Scottish quartet, The Snuts.

VIDEO: What is DMA'S Step Up The Morphine about?

DMA'S and Gerry Cinnamon
DMA'S and Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Press

READ MORE: DMA's Are "Adopted Mancs And Know How To Party" Says Liam Fray

The Silver rockers will be back in the UK in March next year, playing a standalone show at The O2 Academy, Brixton on Friday 6 March.

Meanwhile, the trio - who are made up of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - are preparing to release their third studio album next year.

Back in October, they debuted Silver - the first track to come since their award-winning 2018 album For Now.

Watch its epic video, which is taken from their as-yet-untitled third studio album:

Watch Johnny Took talk about the single here:

See DMA's 2020 UK dates so far:

Friday 6 March - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 2 May - Live At Leeds 2020, Leeds

Sunday 3 May - O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Sunday 3 May - Hit The North 2020, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Thursday 9 July - Sounds of the City 2020 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Saturday 18 July - Hampden Park, Glasgow (supporting Gerry Cinnamon)

READ MORE: DMA's Defend Noel Gallagher's Stance On Songwriting

Latest Videos

Pippa, Chris and Dom have a cockney off

VIDEO: Cockney Chris Moyles loves a bit of shopping

The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles is having kittens over getting kittens

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is having kittens about getting kittens!

The Chris Moyles Show

Gavin & Stacey stars Step Into Christmas with full trailer for Christmas special

VIDEO: Gavin & Stacey stars Step Into Christmas with full trailer for Christmas special

News

Daniel Craig in James Bond's No Time To Die official teaser

James Bond 007: No Time To Die - trailers, cast, plot, release date & more

News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mat Horne and Joanna Page at the filming of the 2008 Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey

Could Gavin and Stacey return for a full series after the Christmas special?

News

Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift Glastonbury rumours intensify as she's confirmed to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020

Glastonbury Festival

Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk to headline All Points East Festival 2020

Festivals

Alanis Morissette performs in 1995

Alanis Morissette announces Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary world tour with Liz Phair and Garbage

Music News

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to play Forest Live 2020 dates

Noel Gallagher

Latest On Radio X

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020

Festivals

Fourth Albums

The Best Fourth Albums

Features

Oasis in 1994

Which famous bands still haven't reunited?

Features

Danny Wallace on Radio X

The best Dad Joke Of The Year has been revealed

Shows & Presenters

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon to headline This Is Tomorrow 2020

Festivals

Classic album titles

What’s the meaning behind these classic album titles?

Features