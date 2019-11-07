Gerry Cinnamon announces huge homecoming gig at Glasgow's Hampden Park in 2020

The Scottish singer-songwriter has confirmed he'll play the stadium show on 18 July 2020, while announcing his new album, The Bonny.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a huge homecoming show for 2020.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will take to Glasgow's Hampden Park on 18 July 2020 for a triumphant show, which will be his biggest headline gig to date.

He'll take to Scotland's national stadium next year and follow in the footsteps of the likes of The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Oasis and The Stone Roses - who played their last ever show there.

The ticket pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday 13 November and remains open until the general sale commences at 9am on Friday 15 November.

Visit gerrycinnamonmusic for more.

New Album. The Bonny. April 2020.

Hampden Park. Sat 18th July 2020. 🔥

Pre-order album from https://t.co/fArrcCYAVW for access to ticket pre-sale.

Ticket pre-sale 9am on Wednesday 13th Nov.

General on-sale 9am on Friday 15th Nov.

Cheers.x pic.twitter.com/CxARWqGEhu — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 7, 2019

The Canter singer has also announced the title of his second studio album will be The Bonny.

The record - which follows his Top 20 album, Erratic Cinematic - will be released on 10 April 2020.

Gerry Cinnamon said of the news: "Hampden Park in the sunshine. New album under my belt. We’ll have that place rocking easy."

So far, the Castlemilk singer released two new brand new tracks, including former Radio X Record of The Week, Sun Queen - which went straight to the top of the Official Vinyl Singles' Chart.

Cinnamon's current 2019 tour includes Scotland’s biggest ever indoor headline show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena, ahead of two homecoming shows at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena.

See Gerry Cinnamon's full tour dates below:

November 2019:

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - SOLD OUT

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena - SOLD OUT

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth - SOLD OUT

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union, Norwich - SOLD OUT

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - SOLD OUT

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena - SOLD OUT

Saturday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live - SOLD OUT

December 2019:

Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

Saturday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

July 2020:

18 July - Glasgow, Hampden Park