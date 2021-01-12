Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl still dreams that he's in Nirvana

The Foo Fighters' rocker has revealed he still has dreams about playing in the grunge band, but he'll never sing the vocals to Nirvana songs.

Dave Grohl has admitted he "still dreams" about playing in Nirvana.

The Foo Fighters rocker, who drummed in the grunge band until frontman Kurt Cobain's tragic death in 1994, revealed how he's sometimes still in the band in his sleep.

He told Classic Rock magazine: "I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band. I still dream there's an empty arena waiting for us to play.

"But I don't sit down at home and run through Smells Like Teen Spirit by myself. It's just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It's bittersweet."

Grohl is looking ahead to Foos' upcoming 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, which is set for release on 5 February, has been described as a party record.

He explained: "I thought rather than overcomplicate things and try to make this riffy prog record, which is a type of music we love, let's simplify everything and make the choruses bigger and the grooves fatter and the tempos more up, so people will bounce around for three hours when we eventually get to play it live."

The Learn To Fly rocker, who has previously worn the "Dad rock" label with pride, has also compared the record to parents wearing clothes "they shouldn't wear in public".

Meanwhile, Grohl has also praised his daughter Violet's musical talent recently and admitted he'd want to appear on her first album.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Culture Magazine, he recalled: "I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’

"And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’

“I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’

“I will admit that my next reaction was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?’”

The Everlong rocker - who also shares 11-year-old Harper and six-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - knows his daughter has a lot to live up to because of her famous name, but believes she has “all the tools she needs” to be a successful musician.

"She’s 14 and already in a deep Bowie phase," he said on Violet's musical taste. "I’m not talking about eighties Bowie or nineties Bowie — she hasn’t even got to Berlin. All she does is listen to live bootlegs of the Station to Station tour.

“Or I’ll hear Cocteau Twins coming out of her bedroom. And the Passions. Remember them? 'I’m in Love with a German Film Star'.

“She was born with perfect pitch and a soulful voice and a musical memory that is photographic. She has all the tools she needs. She writes, I see her notebooks and the lyrics she’s written.

“Part of the thing about becoming a musician is the drive that gives you the desire to do it. In that sense I may be her biggest handicap. Like, she’s got to be my f***ing daughter? So I try to stay away.”

