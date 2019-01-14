VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Israel fans give Dave Grohl a Foo Mitzvah

Watch the video, which was shared by Foo Fighters Israel and sees Dave Grohl get a long overdue Bar Mitzvah.

Foo Fighters' Israeli fans have shown their love for Dave Grohl by giving him a belated Bar Mitzvah.

A video shared by Foo Fighters Israel on Facebook has celebrated the Learn To Fly rocker's 50th Birthday by making his "wish come true" with a Foo Mitzvah..

Watch their video above, which sees them bring Foo Fighters' very own Foo Mitzvah to life with a clever use of face masks.

Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl at Rock am Ring 2018. Picture: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images

The video, which begins with Grohl and the Foos joking about the prospect of a Foo Mitzvah in real life, sees Dave transported back to 13 years old for his very own party.

There's also very special (cardboard cut out) guests in the form of Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith to former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and our very own British singer Adele.

