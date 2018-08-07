VIDEO: See Dave Grohl In Fresh Teaser For PLAY Project

See the latest trailer for the Foo Fighters' frontman's new project, which is set for release on 10 August.

Dave Grohl has shared a new teaser clip for his new PLAY project.

The Foo Fighters frontman is set to release a 23-minute long instrumental piece of music this Friday (10 August), and he's given fans another taste of what to expect.

This latest clip sees Grohl in deep concentration swapping the likes of a vibraphone for a timpani, cymbals and a guitar.

His previous clip saw seven dynamic versions of the rocker playing several different instruments and experimenting with different sounds.

According to The Daily Telegraph Australia, the Learn To Fly rocker was inspired to undertake the project after attending his daughters' music lessons.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening … and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," he said.

The Walk singer added: "And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out … it’s not something that you ever truly master.

“You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

Dave Grohl recently gave Jimmy Kimmel a model of his severed head.

The rocker returned to the late night TV show and gifted Kimmel something left over from his stint hosting the show, when he stood in for Kimmel while his son was undergoing surgery.

Watch a snippet of the moment he gave him the bizarre present here: