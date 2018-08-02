VIDEO: Foo Fighters Share Teaser For Dave Grohl's PLAY project

See the rocker embark on his ambitious 25-minute instrumental, which was inspired by his daughters' music lessons.

Dave Grohl has shared a teaser trailer for his PLAY project.

The Foo Fighters rocker is set to release an epic 23-minute instrumental composition, which will be unveiled on 10 August.

Watch the clip above.

According to The Daily Telegraph Australia, the Learn To Fly rocker was inspired to undertake the project after attending his daughters' music lessons.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening … and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," he said.

The Walk singer added: "And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out … it’s not something that you ever truly master.“You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

It's not the first time Grohl has been inspired by his children.

His daughter, Violet, proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree recently when she performed an Adele cover while her proud dad accompanied her on guitar.

The Walk rocker appeared at the Notes & Words: Benefit For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland on Saturday 12 May, where he invited his eldest up on stage for a cover of When We Were Young.

Watch the amazing moment below, which was shared on YouTube by dave pell:

The rocker didn't stop there either, also bringing his youngest daughter Harper onto the stage to sing The Sky Is A Neighborhood, which is taken from Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold album.

It's not the first time Dave's shown off his daughters' talents before, with Harper playing drums with the band on stage last year.

Watch the moment below:

Grohl previously talked about his vocals, and how he wished he could sing like Adele and the late Beatles legend John Lennon.

Watch their clip above, which was shared on the Foos Instagram.

Asked by CBS Sunday Morning if he was insecure about his voice at first, the Foo Fighters frontman said: "I wish I could sing like John Lennon, or Adele or Josh Groban or whatever you know."I wish I could.""But you know I was raised on some really dissonant, noisy, crazy punk rock.

So a lot of my favourite vocalists, most people wouldn't even consider singers."They just belted out to scream it but the raw passion in that is what I appreciated the most because I find beauty in imperfection.

The Learn To Fly singer added: "And it's something I love about our band. We have a saying in this band 'I/f it gets any better it's going to get worse,' and it took me years to to get over trying to be a lead singer.

"It took me a while and I thought: 'You know what? I'm just going to go out there and belt it out,' and then it started getting fun."