Josh Freese reveals how Dave Grohl asked him to join Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Josh Freese. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Image, Gary Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The drummer has recalled the moment Dave Grohl called him about replacing the late Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died in 2022.

Josh Freese has discussed how he got the call to join the Foo Fighters.

The Learn To Fly rockers were in need of a new member after the devastating loss of their beloved drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died on 25th May 2022.

Once the Dave Grohl and co confirmed that they would go on as a band, speculation was rife about who might be in the frame to be their new drummer.

Freese was eventually announced as their new sticksman in a special livestream event hosted by the band and he has gone on to tour with them all over the world ever since.

Now, opening up about how Grohl asked him to become part of the band, telling Rick Beato in a new interview: "I was on a walk with my wife and some of our dogs, and I go, ‘Ah, Dave just tried calling me like 20 minutes ago'

“And she’s like, ‘I know why he’s calling you’. I was like, ‘Easy. I’m not thinking that’. I swear to God, that’s not why I thought [he was calling].”

Freese continued: "I go, ‘You know what? He might be having a New Year’s Eve party. He might be doing a project where he has all those drummer friends of ours that performed at [the tribute shows]’."

Josh Freese Interview: Foo Fighters' New Drummer

Freese went on to recall their conversation when he finally called Grohl back, revealing that they “small-talked about Christmas and [their] kids” before the conversation turned to the future of the band.

“I said, ‘Hey, did you go record?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, we recorded a bunch of stuff. And I played drums, and I’m really happy with the way it sounds. [I’m] really excited about it’.

"‘And we had the drummer talk. And we want you to be the guy’.”

The rocker also revealed that his instant reaction wasn't excitement, but was far more visceral, "like someone had kind of socked [him] in the stomach".

He explained: "I didn’t go, ‘Wow! Yippee! This is so cool!’ I didn’t get excited like that. It was almost like I got the wind knocked out of me. And I was like, ‘Oh my God’."

Despite his nerves, Freese described Grohl as a “drummer’s drummer," adding: “It’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, he used to play drums’. No. He’s the drummer, you know what I mean? And I’ve tried to let that be a source of inspiration and excitement […] rather than letting it intimidate me or freak me out."

The famous sticksman - who has worked with everyone from Devo to Sting - is will play with the band on their North American dates, before they head to the UK for dates, which include two shows each in Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford and London Stadium.

What are Foo Fighters' 2024 UK tour dates?

13th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Wet Leg and Loose Articles)

15th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Courtney Barnett and Chroma)

17th June 2024: Hampden Park, Glasgow (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood)

20th June 2024: London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame)

22nd June 2024: London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)

27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)