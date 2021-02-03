Foo Fighters drop more teasers from Medicine at Midnight album

Foo Fighters press image 2021. Picture: Press

Dave Grohl and co's 10th studio effort is set for release this Friday. Listen to Holding Poison and the album's title track here.

Foo Fighters have shared teasers of two new tracks just ahead of their Medicine At Midnight album.

Dave Grohl and co are set to release their 10th studio effort this Friday 5 February, and have been whetting fans' appetites with snippets of what to expect.

Taking to Twitter this Wednesday (3 February), they wrote: "The countdown continues... Preview of Track 7: #HoldingPoison"

Not content to stop there, the legendary rockers then shared a clip of the album's title track, Medicine At Midnight.

Next in the unreleased songs.... the title track!!!

Preview of Track 5: #MedicineAtMidnight 🥃



— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 2, 2021

They're not the only goodies we've been graced with by the Learn To Fly rockers.

Earlier this week, Radio X were given EXCLUSIVE session performances of Shame Shame and No Son Of Mine from the album.

Right now, there's only one way to watch them: on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the new album's release - Thursday 4 February from 8pm - Radio X are set to celebrate how far the band have come by transporting you back to their November 1997 gig at London's Brixton Academy for a Home Shows special.

Expect to hear tracks from the band's iconic first two albums, some real fan favourites and breathtaking versions of Foos classics, including This Is A Call, Monkey Wrench, Big Me, Everlong and My Hero.