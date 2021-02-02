Dave Grohl discusses if he'd ever run for President

Dave Grohl reveals if he'd ever consider running for office . Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Foo Fighters frontman has shared his hopes for American politics and revealed whether or not he'd step into the field.

Dave Grohl has revealed if he would ever run for office.

Foo Fighters performed at the Inauguration celebrations for President Joe Biden last month and their frontman has reflected on the state of US politics.

Asked if he'd ever consider running for office himself, the Waiting On A War singer told BBC News: "Absolutely not!"

He added: "It's hard enough to be the singer of the Foo Fighters, I can't imagine being the effing president."

However, the former Nirvana drummer - who was the son of a liberal public school teacher and a Republican speech writer - did have share his thoughts on how his fractured country can be healed.

"I was raised somewhere in the middle and I realised that these things can co-exist somehow," he said.

"It's never easy. But there has to be some sort of co-operation or understanding or collaboration to keep the wheels from falling off - and that was the way I grew up."

READ MORE: What does Dave Grohl whisper in Foo Fighters' Everlong single?

Watch Dave Grohl and the band perform Times Like These for President Biden's Inauguration celebrations:

READ MORE: Dave Grohl thinks his daughter Violet is the best singer in the family

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are on the cusp of releasing their Medicine at Midnight album, and to celebrate we're playing out one of their epic sets from the archives.

On Thursday 4 February from 8pm - the eve of the new album's release - we'll celebrate how far Dave Grohl and co have come by transporting you back to their November 1997 show at London's Brixton Academy.

Expect to hear tracks from the band's iconic first two albums, some real fan favourites, and breathtaking versions of Foos classics, including This Is A Call, Monkey Wrench, Big Me, Everlong and My Hero.

Listen to Foo Fighters live at Brixton Academy in 1997 in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

Plus, before all that, George Godfrey will be warming you up with EXCLUSIVE performances of tracks from Medicine At Midnight that you'll only hear on Radio X!