Hear Foo Fighters' 1997 Brixton gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Radio X will play out Foo Fighters' 1997 Brixton gig as part of our Home Show series. Picture: Press

To celebrate the release of the band's Medicine At Midnight album, the night before we'll be playing out their iconic set at London's Brixton Academy.

Foo Fighters are a week away from releasing their Medicine at Midnight album, and to celebrate we're playing out one of their epic sets from the archives.

The band have come a long way, celebrating 25 years since they were founded, and now their 10th studio effort will follow on Friday 5 February.

On Thursday 4 February from 8pm - the eve of the new album's release - we'll celebrate how far Dave Grohl and co have come by transporting you back to their November 1997 show at London's Brixton Academy.

Listen to Foo Fighters live at Brixton Academy in 1997 in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Where does Foo Fighters get their name from?

This one’s gonna be special. Expect to hear tracks from the band's iconic first two albums, some real fan favourites, and breathtaking versions of Foos classics, including This Is A Call, Monkey Wrench, Big Me, Everlong and My Hero.

Plus, before all that, George Godfrey will be warming you up with EXCLUSIVE performances of tracks from Medicine At Midnight that you'll only hear on Radio X!

No need to leave your sofa. No need to wrap up. No need to queue at the bar. Foo Fighters, live from Brixton Academy, just for you.

Listen to Foo Fighters' 1997 Brixton gig in Radio X's Home Shows from 8pm on Thursday 4 February.