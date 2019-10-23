Taylor Hawkins teases new Foo Fighters album "coming down the pipe" & 25th anniversary plans

The Foos drummer has spoken about the follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold album and plans to celebrate 25 years together.

Taylor Hawkins has revealed Foo Fighters could be working on their new album in 2020 and revealed Dave Grohl is already mapping it out.

The Learn To Fly drummer was asked if the band had anything planned for the follow-up to their ninth studio album, Concrete And Gold, and told Kerrang: "Well, it’s very possible."

"There’s a lot of talk," added the One by One rocker. "And I think Dave is already mapping out what he wants the next record to be, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something coming down the pipe."

The drummer, also teased that the band should be doing something to celebrate their 25th anniversary, telling the outlet: "I can’t 100 per cent spell it out for you for sure, because I’m always the last to know and I don’t want to give it away.

"But I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop.”

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at Rock in Rio 2019. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hawkins has shared the details of his new album with The Coattail Riders - who consist of Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and John Lousteau.

The record - which is entitled Get The Money - will see guest appearances from the likes of his Foos bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and his Queen idol Roger Taylor.

Also on the record is LeAnn Rimes, Nancy Wilson and Mark King.

Get the Money is set for release on 8 November 2019.

Listen to the first single, Crossed The Line, below:

