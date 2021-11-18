Foo Fighters are synchronised swimmers in Love Dies Young video starring Jason Sudeikis

18 November 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 15:30

Foo Fighters star as synchronised swimmers in Love Dies Young video
Foo Fighters star as synchronised swimmers in Love Dies Young video. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

Watch Dave Grohl and co in the video for the track, which stars Tess Lesso actor Jason Sudeikis as their pushy coach.

Foo Fighters have released the official video for their Love Dies Young single where they star as synchronised swimmers.

Dave Grohl and co have gone back to their roots for the video which sees them "sort of" in fancy dress as Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis makes a cameo as their passionate coach.

The rockers aren't doing the moves themselves, but their heads are superimposed onto the athletes' heads, which makes for some interesting viewing!

Watch the visuals for the track here.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters were recently inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney hailed the group as one of the "greatest rock & roll bands in the world" in a passionate speech at the event in Cleveland, before joining them to close out the evening with a performance of the Fab Four's Get Back, where he and Foos frontman Dave Grohl shared a mic as they traded falsetto lines.

Giving a speech before the performance, Macca drew comparisons between himself and Dave, pointing how they had both been through "tragedy" and after their first bands - The Beatles and Nirvana respectively - ended, went on to take their careers in a new direction.

He said: "We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up. Same happened with Dave. His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question. In my case, I said, 'Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.' So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?

"Anyway, so me, I’m gonna name my new group, and I call them Wings. So Dave’s got the same problem, and he’s got to think of a name for the group, so he comes up with Foo Fighters. So now the group is formed. It’s ready to take flight."

