Dave Grohl reveals the song he's had the "most fun" recording

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has laid down plenty of iconic tracks over the years, but it's the band's Bee Gees covers which were the most enjoyable to record.

Dave Grohl had the most fun ever recording a Bee Gees track.

This year saw Foo Fighters rename themselves the Dee Gees and release renditions of the disco legends' classic hits such as Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than A Woman on their Hail Satin LP.

Despite the record getting bad reviews, the Learn To Fly rocker explained that it was one of the "most fun" he's ever had recording.

He told Rolling Stone: "That’s the most fun I’ve ever had recording a song, and it quite possibly could be the best thing we’ve ever done. We come in the next day … I said, 'F*** it, let’s do another Bee Gees song.'

"So, we basically made that record in a week, and for no other reason than just to have fun. The best part was when I started reading bad reviews of it. It was truly just to make ourselves smile. Hopefully other people as well."

It looks like the Foos aren't going to stop subverting expectations, either, with Grohl hinting their next album could be an "insane prog-rock" record.

"Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before," Grohl told Rolling Stone magazine.

"So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record."

Meanwhile, the Foos are due to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this month, where they will be inducted by the Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

Other acts to be recognised this year include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go Go's, Kraftwerk and Jay-Z.

Sharing the official list back in May this year, Grohl: "Holy s***! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!"

The announcement makes the Foos frontman a two-time inductee to the Hall of Fame, after receiving the honour as part of Nirvana in 2014.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on 30 October from 8pm Eastern Time.

If becoming a two-time inductee to the Hall of Fame wasn't enough of an honour, Grohl's first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, also reached the top of the New York Best Seller's chart.

Taking to the band's social media to celebrate the achievement, Grohl wrote: "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "Huge thanks to everyone at @deystreet [Dey Street Books] for making my first book such an amazing experience."