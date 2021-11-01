Watch Paul McCartney join Foo Fighters at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Beatles legend introduced the band and joined them for a rendition of the Fab Four's Get Back at the star-studded ceremony.

Sir Paul McCartney performed with Foo Fighters at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday (30 October).

The Beatles legend hailed the group as one of the "greatest rock & roll bands in the world" in a passionate speech at the event in Cleveland, before joining them to close out the evening with a performance of the Fab Four's Get Back, where he and Foos frontman Dave Grohl shared a mic as they traded falsetto lines.

Watch them in action here:

Giving a speech before the performance, Paul drew comparisons between himself and Dave, pointing how they had both been through "tragedy" and after their first bands - The Beatles and Nirvana respectively - ended, went on to take their careers in a new direction.

He said: "We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up. Same happened with Dave. His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question. In my case, I said, 'Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.' So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?

"Anyway, so me, I’m gonna name my new group, and I call them Wings. So Dave’s got the same problem, and he’s got to think of a name for the group, so he comes up with Foo Fighters. So now the group is formed. It’s ready to take flight.

" It’s Dave, Taylor [Hawkins], Nate [Mendel], Pat [Smear], Chris [Shiflett], and Rami [Jaffee] – all the members of the Foo Fighters. So here they are tonight. I was just saying to them in the dressing room, 'Guys, this is it. You’re here in Cleveland, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And tonight, you’re gonna be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.'

"I mean, it’s not just any Hall of Fame — it’s the f****** Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. OK, now they’re gonna show a little film, and this film shows the reasons why this band is one of the greatest rock & roll bands in the world."

Before giving their own speeches, Foo Fighters gave a quick three-song performance of Best of You, My Hero and Everlong.