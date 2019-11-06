LISTEN: Foo Fighters share new B-sides and rarities EP 02050525

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

The Learn To Fly rockers have released another rare collection of music for their fans to celebrate 25 years since they formed.

Foo Fighters have dropped another EP, which includes some of their B-sides and more rare tracks.

Dave Grohl and co are celebrating 25 years since they were formed in 1994 by sharing covers, live tracks and rarities.

This latest extended play includes In Your Honour era B-side Spill, 2005 B-side FFL, and a cover of Jawbreakers Kiss The Bottle.

Listen to the EP below:

The EP follows the release of 00111125 Live in London, 01070725, and 01020225.

READ MORE: What does Foo Fighters mean?

Meanwhile, Taylor Hawkins visited Radio X and ranted about Noel Gallagher, declaring himself "Team Liam".

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker told Radio X: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

Find out what got his goat about the Oasis songsmith here:

Taylor Hawkins also responded to Justin Hawkins' claims that they are related.

See their full interview below:

VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins breaks down Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody