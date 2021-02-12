Who Dave Grohl wants to induct Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters press image 2021. Picture: Press

The Foo Fighters frontman has talked about the possibility of the band receiving the honour this year and revealed who he'd want to induct them.

Dave Grohl has revealed he'd like former Police drummer Stewart Copeland to induct Foo Fighters into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame.

This Learn To Fly rockers are among the nominees up for the honour in 2021, receiving a nod in the first year they were eligible.

Asked by Howard Stern who he'd like to induct the band if they make it into the Rock Hall this year, Grohl revealed his answer stemmed from his inspiration for making his demos anonymous.

"To be honest," Grohl said, "this band started with this demo tape that I did ages ago. … I went to the studio for five days, I played all the instruments, I recorded 13 or 14 songs just for fun, I made cassettes. And I called it Foo Fighters because I didn't really want everyone to know it was me."

He continued: "One of the reasons why I did that is because when I was young, someone gave me a record by an artist named Klark Kent. It was this kinda weird, like, fringe thing — 'Klark Kent? Who's Klark Kent?' It sounded a lot like The Police … because it was actually Stewart Copeland. The drummer of the Police made this record under the name Klark Kent; he didn't put his name on the record. … You were like, 'Wow, who's Klark Kent? This is kinda rad.' And then someone's like, [whispers] 'That's Stewart Copeland.'"

The Everlong singer added that he thought "Stew would be a great guy to induct the band," adding: "If you've ever hung out with Stewart Copeland, like, he can make a f***in' speech. The guy can talk."

However, Grohl did maintain that it would be his pick, not the band's unanimous choice. Veteran guitarist Pat Smear had other ideas, suggesting: "Dave's mom," Virginia Grohl instead.

READ MORE: The story behind Foo Fighters name

Other first time nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall this year include Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Iron Maiden, the Go-Go's and Dionne Warwick.

Repeat nominations come for the likes of Kate Bush, New York Dolls, Carole King, Rage Against The Machine, Devo, Tina Turner, Chaka Chan and LL Cool J.

If Foo Fighters were inducted into the Hall of Fame, it would mark Dave Grohl's second time to receive the honour, after he was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

The inductees will be announced in May, with the Rock Hall planning a live ceremony in Cleveland this Autumn.

Fans can vote for their favourite artists on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website until 30 April. The top five acts will be submitted as a "fans' ballot" alongside ballots submitted by the music industry.

Inductees for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame included Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and The Notorious B.I.G.

READ MORE: Watch Foo Fighters perform a special session of Medicine At Midnight tracks

See the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick