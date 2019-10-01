Foo Fighters reveal when they're recording their new album

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

According to reports, Dave Grohl told the crowd at Rock in Rio that they'll be starting work on their new record "next week".

Foo Fighters have told fans when they'll start recording their new album.

The Learn To Fly rockers released their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold back in 2017, and embarked on a worldwide tour soon after, including a headline slot on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

But after teasing that work was taking place for its follow-up, Dave Grohl and co have now confirmed they will be headed to the studio next week to record it.

As reported by NME, during their set at Brazil's Rock in Rio Festival on Saturday (28 September), the frontman said: “I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will," before adding: "We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

WATCH: Foo Fighters joined on guitar by Anthrax rocker Scott Ian's seven-year-old son

Watch Dave Grohl become a dad at Foo Fighters' gig:

Rock in Rio was eventful for several reasons this year, as it also played host to Tenacious D's cover of a Nirvana classic.

The same night saw the Tribute rockers play a set at the festival treated fans to a rendition of the grunge band's Smells Like Teen Spirit anthem.

The performance was a duet with local artist Júnior Groovador, which came about after Jack Black shared his bass version of the track on Facebook in the Forró party music style.

Watch a clip of the moment above in a post shared by Foo Fighters fan account, Foo Fighters team, here:

READ MORE: What does the Nirvana song Smells Like Teen Spirit mean?

Last month ahead of visiting the country, Jack Back took to his personal Facebook account and asked to be put in touch with the amazing bassist, so it's likely he was wanting to cover the iconic track with him for a while.

See Júnior Groovador at work here:

Tenacious D is Coming to Rio Sept 28th...can someone please put me in touch with Júnior Bass Groovador? Posted by Jack Black on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

READ MORE: What does the D stand for in Tenacious D?

After the gig, Júnior Groovador later shared a photo with himself and the rocker, with a caption which roughly translated to: "Super groovy meeting with the super energetic star that is @jackblack Brazil x United States doing rock in Forró for the high spirits".

READ MORE: This fact about Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit video may change how you feel about it...