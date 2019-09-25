WATCH: Foo Fighters joined on guitar by Anthrax rocker Scott Ian's seven-year-old son

See the Learn to Fly rockers accompanied by the talented son of the Anthrax guitarist on their 1997 Everlong anthem.

Foo Fighters are known for bringing out a host of special guests on stage, but their latest was a particularly cute one.

Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers were playing a show at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday (20 September), when they invited the seven-year-old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian up on stage.

Talking to the crowd, Grohl said: "Because it's a special occasion I'm going to bring out somebody who's going to play guitar with us. Revel come out here... one of my favourite guitar players of all time.

Watch the talented young guitarist play Everlong with the band on stage in a clip shared by his proud father above.

Scott Ian shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram with the caption: "There goes my hero!"

The Antisocial rocker added: "Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and NAILS IT! Thank you Dave, Taylor, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Gus, Kerwin, Sean, Patrick, Simone and everyone else on the Foo crew for being the best!!!"

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl welcomes the eight-year-old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian on stage to play Everlong. Picture: Instagram/scottianthrax

When Grohl's not showcasing the talent of other people's kids on stage, he's busy proudly showing off his daughter Violet.

The eldest daugbhter of the former Nirvana drummer joined them on their festival dates, where she sang vocals with the band at likes of Sziget Festival and Leeds.

Watch the Violet prove she's a chip off the old block by duetting with her dad on My Hero single:

