Mick Jagger unveils lockdown song featuring Dave Grohl

The Rolling Stones legend has recorded a track with the Foo Fighters frontman, all about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sir Mick Jagger has dropped a new track which has a couple of surprises.

Firstly, it's all about coming out of lockdown; secondly, it's been written and performed with none other than Dave Grohl.

Titled Eazy Sleazy, the track is a tongue-in-cheek rant about the pressures of the past year, with the first couple of verses detailing the shock and tragedy of the pandemic in its early stages: "We took it on the chin / The numbers were so grim."

Then, the song details some of the changes that the world has undergone since March 2020: "Cancel all the tours, football's fake applause".

Along the way, the Rolling Stones legend takes shots at everything from virtual awards ceremonies, and Tik Tok to Zoom and useless pastimes people have taken up while in lockdown.

A performance video has been released which sees Jagger performing at home, while Grohl plays guitar and drums from the Foo Fighters studio.

Dave Grohl joins Mick Jagger and the rest of the Stones onstage in 2013. Picture: John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jagger told Rolling Stone that the song was written quickly and inspired by the lifting of lockdown restrictions. "It sounded really good," he explained. "I thought, you gotta put it out now because it’s not gonna be any good in three or six months. I’d love to do it with someone really great and is working from home.”

Mr Grohl entered the picture and has admitted: "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier... and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!"

One line in the song is bound to raise a few eyebrows, however. Jagger sings: "Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It's mind control. the earth is flat and cold, it's never warming up."

In case Stones fans were worried, Sir Mick has assured the world that this is a "piss-take" of the countless conspiracy theories currently doing the rounds.

He added: "It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get. I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that [are]... just irrational."

The Jagger collaboration comes on the same day that Dave Grohl unveiled the trailer for his new WHAT DRIVES US documentary. The film will celebrate the experience of a band's early days of touring and is set to air on Friday 30 April 2021.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl is to publish his first book in October. Titled The Storyteller, the memoir will include tales from the legend's life from "hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall..."