Foo Fighters, Kate Bush and RATM nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Dave Grohl, Kate Bush and Rage Against The Machine nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2021. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images 3. Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers are among the artists to be considered for an induction, including the likes of Jay-Z, Iron Maiden, Devo and more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for 2021.

Foo Fighters, Kate Bush and Rage Against The Machine are among the artists being considered for the honour, which sees legendary musicians inducted in a star-studded ceremony.

Dave Grohl and co have been nominated in the first year they were eligible, alongside Jay-Z, having now both released commercial recordings which date back at least 25 years.

Other first time nominees include Mary J. Blige, Iron Maiden, the Go-Go's and Dionne Warwick.

Repeat nominations come for the likes of Kate Bush, New York Dolls, Carole King, RATM, Devo, Tina Turner, Chaka Chan and LL Cool J.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl shares albums to homeschool to

If Foo Fighters are inducted into the Hall of Fame, it will mark Dave Grohl's second time to receive the honour, after he was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

The inductees will be announced in May, with the Rock Hall planning a live ceremony in Cleveland this Autumn.

Fans can vote for their favourite artists on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website until 30 April. The top five acts will be submitted as a "fans' ballot" alongside ballots submitted by the music industry.

Inductees for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame included Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and The Notorious B.I.G.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters perform Medicine at Midnight session

See the rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick