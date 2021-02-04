Watch Foo Fighters perform a Medicine At Midnight session exclusively for Radio X

To celebrate the release of the band's 10th studio album, we've been given exclusive performances of some of the tracks from the record.

Foo Fighters release their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, on 5 February 2021.

To celebrate, they've treated us to two completely exclusive session performances of their new songs Shame Shame and No Son Of Mine.

Medicine At Midnight is formed of nine tracks including the two they've shared with Radio X, plus titles such as Waiting On A War and the opener Making A Fire.

See rockers do when they do best in their performance of Shame Shame below:

Dave Grohl will also be joining Chris Moyles on the Radio X Breakfast Show on Friday morning (5 February) to talk about Medicine At Midnight and much, much more. You can listen to Radio X via Global Player.

Foo Fighters live session. Picture: Radio X

Watch Dave Grohl discuss the album with George Godfrey and its lead single, Shame Shame, below:

