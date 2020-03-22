How Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl cured his stage fright

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Foo Fighters frontman is no stranger to playing gigs across the world, but he wasn't always so brave about it. Find out the one thing that cured his stage fright.

Dave Grohl isn't just known for being the nicest man in rock. He's also known as one of the biggest and most well-seasoned musicians of his generation.

The Foo Fighters frontman has played stages across the globe, performed with icons from across the musical spectrum and has been in not one, but two of the most influential bands of his time.

With all that experience under his belt, it's fair to assume that getting a stage fright isn't something big Dave has to worry about. Or is it?

Find out about the last time Dave Grohl still got spooked by a big show, and find out how he overcame it. For good.

How did Dave Grohl get over his stage fright?

According to the Learn To Fly rocker, it wasn't playing headline shows with Nirvana or even Foo Fighters that really scared him, but it was performing Wings' Band on The Run song with Sir Paul McCartney in 2010 that did.

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney at the The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Mark Davis/WireImage

And how could you blame him? If it wasn't bad enough performing with a Beatles legend, he had to do it in The White House for Barack Obama.

Speaking in the May 2020 issue of Mojo magazine, Grohl revealed: "I was standing on the side of the stage, waiting to go on, thinking 'I hope I don't faint, I hope I don't puke, I hope I sing in key.'

"And I was so wracked with fear, I realised I was wasting this incredible moment on that fear.

"And I was gonna lose the joy or the magic of just being there in that moment. And then the fear just kinda went away.

"So, now I have no f***ing problem standing up in front of 150,000 people."

So there you have it, Dave Grohl lost his stage fright by performing with a member of The Beatles... for the President of the United States... No big deal.

