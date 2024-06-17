Foo Fighters at Glasgow's Hampden Park: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

By Jenny Mensah

The Everlong rockers make the next stop of their Everything or Nothing At All tour with a date at Scotland's national stadium.

Foo Fighters made their return to the UK last week with two dates at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Now the band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese - will take to the Scotland's national stadium at Glasgow's Hampden Park this Monday 17th May, for a mammoth career-spanning setlist.

Find out everything you need to know about the Foos in Glasgow tonight, including their stage times, support acts and how to get there below.

What are Foo Fighters' stage times at Glasgow's Hampden Park?

Doors - 5.00pm

Honey Blood - 5.55pm

Courtney Barnett - 6.45pm

Foo Fighters - 8.00pm

Who's supporting Foo Fighters at Hampden Park?

Support for Foos Glasgow gig comes from Honey Blood and Courtney Barnett.

Are there still tickets for Foo Fighters at Glasgow's Hampden Park?

There are still a limited amount of tickets to see Foo Fighters in Glasgow. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What will Foo Fighters play on their setlist at Hampden Park?

It's not confirmed what the band will play in Glasgow, but their recent gig in Manchester suggest the Foos will play a career-spanning setlist, alongside their latest track, Unconditional.

See Foo Fighters’ setlist at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on Thursday 13th June 2024:

Monkey Wrench

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

Generator

Stacked Actors

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

Statues

Under You

My Hero

This Is a Call

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Arlandria

These Days

Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs / I've Got a Tiger by the Tail

All My Life

Unconditional

Aurora

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

Everlong

How to get to Glasgow's Hampden Park:

TRAIN:

Trains run from Glasgow Central to both Mount Florida and King's Park train stations, which are five minutes walk away from Hampden Park.

BUS:

First Glasgow Services operate from Glasgow City Centre, which include the buses 5, 6, 7, 7A, 34, 90 and 31.

CAR:

Parking to Hampden Park is restricted on event days. The stadium is 5 minutes from Junction 1a of the M74. The website advises fans to exit onto Polmadie Road/A728 and follow as it merges onto Aikenhead Road.

It adds: "For other routes please use post code G44 4QG in your Sat Nav or map app."

Get full details on how travel to Hampden Park on their Getting Here page for full details.