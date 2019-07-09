Foo Fighters' surprise three-track live EP: why is it titled 00950025?

The collection, entitled 00950025, arrived last week and includes three tracks from the band's Foo Files archive.

Foo Fighters surprised fans by releasing a new EP of "elusive live tracks".

Watch the band's teaser of the mini-album above.

The three-track album, titled 00950025, features live performances of Foos tracks which date back almost as far as 25 years.

Tracks on the live EP include Wattershead and For All the Cows, which featured on the band's 1995 self-titled debut, and Next Year, which comes from the band's 2005 album There Is Nothing Left To Lose.

Listen to the EP below:

Why is Foo Fighters' surprise EP titled 00950025?

It's not certain why the Foo Fighters dubbed the EP 00950025, but fans are guessing that it has a lot to do with the numbers which surround the zeros, which highlight that it's coming up to 25 years since the band released their debut 1995 album.

It's likely that the band have more special treats in store as they've asked fans to officially submit their Reading '95 stories, along with any tales they have about the band in general.

They tease in the Instagram post: "Submit your story & join the FF files... you never know what we've got up our sleeves..."

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to headline Reading and Leeds Festival next month, alongside The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.

Ahead of their appearance at the twin festival, Dave Grohl and co will play shows at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park, Belfast's Boucher Playing Fields and the Dublin's RDS Arena.

See Foo Fighters 2019 UK and Irish dates:

Saturday 17 August 2019 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Monday 19 August 2019 - Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

Wednesday 21 August 2019 - Dublin RDS Arena

Friday 23 August 2019 - Leeds Festival, Bramham Park

Sunday 25 August 2019 - Reading Festival, Richfield Avenue

Watch Dave Grohl perform Everlong at the Chris Cornell tribute concert: