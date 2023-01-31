Dave Grohl to appear in Super Bowl ad for Canadian whiskey

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with his appearance in a Super Bowl ad inset. Picture: 1. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 2 YouTube/Crown Royal

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman features in clips by Crown Royal whiskey for their advert, which will be shown in full on Super Bowl Sunday.

Dave Grohl is set to appear in a Super Bowl advert next month.

The Foo Fighters frontman will appear in one of the most coveted time slots on US television, when he features on an ad for a Canadian Whiskey company during the annual sporting event.

During the event, which will be broadcast on 12th February, the Learn To Fly rocker will appear on an advert for Crown Royal whiskey and two teasers have been shared of his cameo so far.

Watch the first clip, which sees Grohl say "Thank You" multiple times, here:

The second clip sees dave read out random phrases, including: "peanut butter," "electric wheelchair" and "Hawaiian pizza".

Watch it below:

VIDEO: Foo Fighters tease Super Bowl themed gig

Dave Grohl has somewhat of a history with the Super Bowl, performing events with Foo Fighters during the iconic sporting weekend.

Prince also famously covered Foo Fighters' Best of You during his Super Bowl half-time show in 2007.

When Grohl was told The Purple One was set to cover his track, he refused to believe it and opted not to watch his iconic half-time show because he didn't believe it was real.

It wasn't until a stranger had passed him on the street telling him Prince covered his track that he realised it had actually happened!

Watch Prince's epic performance here:

Super Bowl LVII takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on 12 February 2023.

Rihanna has been confirmed to perform at the halftime show this year, while The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by country star Chris Stapleton.

