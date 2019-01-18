VIDEO: Foo Fighters tease American football related gig

Dave Grohl has appeared in a "Super Saturday Night" teaser, which sees him dressed as an American football player.

Foo Fighters are teasing something "super" on social media.

The Learn To Fly rockers have shared a teaser on their official Instagram, which sees Dave Grohl dressed in American football gear and grimacing at the camera.

Watch the teaser clip above, which also includes the words "SUPER SATURDAY NIGHT" and is captioned with: "ARE YOU READY??? FRIDAY | 5AM PT"

Dave Grohl dressed as an American football player in Foo Fighters teaser. Picture: Instagram / Foo Fighters

While the Foos frontman is wearing a Super Bowl related uniform, fans were quick to confirm they aren't playing the Super Bowl, but instead are set to play the annual DIRECT TV Super Saturday Night in Atlanta, as reported by Billboard at the end of the year.

Watch drummer Taylor Hawkins in another teaser shared by the band below:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters joined a star-studded line-up for I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell, which celebrated the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Watch Grohl perform Show Me How To Live with Audioslave below, courtesy of feelnumb.com:

Foo Fighters also performed their Everlong single for the audience, with Dave Grohl giving a moving speech beforehand:

Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also performed at the event, while Ryan Adams shared a clip of himself taking to the stage.

Watch it here:

