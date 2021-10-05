Dave Grohl: Foo Fighters' post-pandemic gigs are the best we've ever played

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman spoke to Chris Moyles about making a return to live music and why they feel they're playing better than ever.

Dave Grohl thinks the Foo Fighters have put on some of the best performances of their career following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band had the honour of reopening Madison Square Garden after it was forced to shut down like many venues across the globe, and the Learn To Fly rocker explained to Radio X what made the comeback gigs so great.

Talking about their show at the iconic New York venue, he told Chris Moyles: "It was amazing. I mean, it was the first time we'd played a [full] gig in a while and it was the first time a full audience had seen a rock band and I think Madison Square Garden had been closed a year or something..."

"So, It was electrifying," continued the Everlong rocker. "It was amazing and every show since has been the same sort of feeling. For us to step on stage again, every show is almost like the first time we've ever done it and it's almost like the last time we'll ever do it.

"And with the audience you just don't know if you'll be able to do this again, so the shows are long, the shows are loud. Everyone's excited."

He added: "Honestly they've been the best shows we've ever played in the last three months. Without question."

Dave Grohl has revealed why he believes that Foo Fighters press image. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Dave Grohl reveals “offensive” moments were cut from his Storyteller book

Asked if there were any kind of nerves returning to the stage, he replied: "First of all, you play the first show and then the next morning you feel like you've been hit by a truck, because there's muscles you can only use when you're running screaming Best Of You.

"There were moments where it felt a little unusual, but I was never nervous to do it, more excited to do it."

The Foos are no doubt hoping to bring the same electricity when they play stadiums on this side of the pond next year.

Referring to their shows, which include dates at London Stadium and Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford, Grohl said: "Finally. We've been waiting."

See Foo Fighters' 2022 UK dates:

Saturday 25 June 2022 - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford (with St Vincent and Loose Articles)

Monday 27 June 2022 - Birmingham Villa Park (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

Thursday 30 June 2022 - London Stadium (with St Vincent and Shame)

Saturday 2 Jul 2022 - London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for CBeebies Bedtime Stories