Dave Grohl confirms daughter Violet will join Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival 2019

The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed his eldest daughter will sing with the band again, before she heads back to school to join eighth grade.

Dave Grohl has revealed his daughter Violet will be joining him on stage once more before returning to school in the States.

The Foo Fighters frontman and the Learn To Fly rockers are set to headline Leeds festival this Friday (23 August) and Grohl confirmed that the 13-year-old will sing with them on stage, but unfortunately won't be able to make Reading on the Sunday.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "My daughter is singing with us every night. It’s sad, but she’s going to have miss Reading as she’s got to go back to eighth grade. Her school starts on Monday.

“She’s doing Leeds with us, but then she goes back to school. She’s a kid!”

After calling her the "best travel buddy" he could ask for, Grohl added: "It's really cool, but I have to remind myself that, 'Wait, she's 13. It's time to go back to school."

Grohl's eldest daughter - who he shares with wife Jordyn Blum - recently joined the US rockers on stage for a rendition of their Dirty Water track at Sziget in Budapest, Hungary.

Talking to the crowd, while proudly beaming at his daughter, rocker said: "Let me tell you something. Nothing makes me happier than playing music with my daughter."

He joked: "And I make her wear the Nirvana shirt. I was like 'you're wearing the Nirvana shirt tonight motherfucker. I was like 'put on the Nirvana shirt. That's what you will wear!'"

Meanwhile, Grohl has talked about about the possibility of debuting songs at Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 this week.

Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers are set for headline sets at Leeds' Bramham Park and Reading's Richfield Avenue on the Friday and Sunday night respectively, and were asked about the chance of playing new music for their British fans.

When quizzed on new material, Grohl told NME: "There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed. When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band.

"We’re not that far along in any kind of official process, but there’s always something. It’s happened before where we’ve written a song that afternoon and performed it."

He concluded: "Never say never. There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it. It’s written for a live performance, so we’ll see. I don’t know."

