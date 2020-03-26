Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl launches new Instagram to share his epic "true stories"

26 March 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 26 March 2020, 13:32

The Foos frontman has shared the first of his written stories on the new Instagram account, which he's called Dave's True Stories.

Dave Grohl has shared his first written true story, which he's written to help pass his time stuck at home during the coronavirus update.

The Foo Fighters rocker recently announced the launch of a new Instagram account named "Dave's True Stories," where he intended to post tales from across his life and career.

Taking to Instagram this week, he explained in caps: "I'M CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR WORK, SO I THOUGHT I'D PASS THE TIME BY WRITING TRUE SHORT STORIES THAT WILL MAKE PEOPLE SMILE".

True to his word, the former Nirvana drummer has shared his first true tale, which follows Grohl in 1998 on the 4 July - American Independence Day.

The story, which begins "I HATE FIREWORKS, DAVID!" sees him talk about moving back home to his hometown after a decade of living on the west coast, setting up a new recording studio, and trying to fit a mammoth recording console into it.

Read his full story here:

VIDEO: What is Dave Grohl's full name?

Unsurprisingly Dave's followers are absolutely loving his intimate tales so far.

One wrote in the comments: "I am 100% reading this in your voice. It’s magical. How’d you do that? Carry on. More stories please."

Another said: "I swear this instagram is gonna turn into a biography of Daves life, now that's a book I would read".

Picture: Radio X

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has revealed that the recording sessions for their 10th studio album was marred by paranormal activity.

The band set up camp at a 1940s house in Encino, California, to record their upcoming 10th record, but instantly knew the "vibe was off", and soon found their instruments inexplicably becoming detuned and tracks they had been working with mysteriously deleted.

As reported by NME, frontman Dave Grohl told Mojo magazine: "When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f***ing on."

He added: "Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a f***ing non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he's trying to sell the place.

"So, I can't give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could."

