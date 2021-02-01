Dave Grohl talks "heartbreaking" cancellation of Glastonbury 2021

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has discussed the world-famous Somerset festival and revealed he wants his kids to see bands there.

Dave Grohl has discussed the cancellation of Glastonbury Festival and his hopes for its return.

The Foo Fighters frontman, who finally headlined the Somerset Festival in 2017 with the band, has talked about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on live events and his hopes that his children will attend Glastonbury one day.

"It’s heartbreaking," he told The Telegraph. "But of course it’s not the last Glastonbury! I don’t think a pandemic can stop Glastonbury! It might hold it back a little while, but sh–!… I want my kids to see bands at Glastonbury, whenever that show happens again, and it will."

Speaking of a return to live shows in general, the Learn To Fly rocker teased: "I know what Foo Fighters’ plans are for the rest of the year, and some of those plans include live shows.

“And I’ll be there, if it’s safe for everyone to attend. Unfortunately, you have to take that into consideration, no matter how much everyone wants to kick down the front door and run to the nearest rock concert, there are some things that are beyond our control."

Earlier this month, Glastonbury Festival organisers confirmed the event wouldn't be taking place for a second year running.

Michael and Emily Eavis took to Twitter on Thursday 21 January to announce the bad news, calling it "another enforced fallow year".

Their full statement began: "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021

They continued: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

"We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.

"With love, Michael & Emily".

