Dave Grohl to release Dream Widow's "lost" metal album

The fictional band, which are the subject of Foo Fighters' Studio 666 film, are getting an album release.

Dave Grohl is releasing a metal record as the fictional band Dream Widow.

The Foo Fighters recently released the horror film Studio 666, in which it's revealed that a band by the name Dream Widow recorded a "lost" album at the same haunted Encino mansion where Dave's band recorded a fictional 10th studio album, only for both frontmen to become possessed and start lashing out at their bandmates.

Now, according to Variety, the former Nirvana drummer is releasing the "lost" LP digitally on Friday (25th March).

In an interview for the film, Grohl had teased about the LP: “It will be the lost album.

“It’ll be the album they were making before he f****** killed the entire band.”

The style of the record will pay homage to thrash metal, which Grohl listened to as a child.

The news follows the release of the single March of the Insane, which it was teased came from the “never released self-titled album”.

The 53-year-old rocker revealed that he grew up “a f****** Eighties thrash-metal kid” and teased that the songs are influenced by the likes of doom metallers Corrosion of Conformity and desert rockers Kyuss.

At the time of writing, there is no tracklisting for the record, but the the album is also expected to include the 13-minute long Lacrimus dei Ebrius.

He said: “I have my favourites. You’ll hear a lot of those influences in ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’ because for that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing. Some of it sounds like Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe."

Physical copies of the album are expected to arrive later this year.

