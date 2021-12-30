Foo Fighters' 666 movie: Everything we know so far

30 December 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 30 December 2021, 12:44

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co are planning to release a horror film which charts the making of their tenth album. Find out what it's about and when it's released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have made a horror film based on the making of their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight.

The film, entitled Studio 666 sees them move into an Encino mansion, which is steeped in grisly rock and roll history. Things start off as they should, but soon things take a sinister turn for the worst.

Find out everything we know about the Foo Fighters' horror film including when it's released, who stars in it and how

READ MORE: Has Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl ever sung a Nirvana song?

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 poster
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 poster. Picture: Instagram/Foo Fighters

When is Foo Fighters' Studio 666 out?

The band have revealed that Studio 666 is "slaying in theatres" on 25 February 2022. Tickets are being sold in the USA at www.studio666movie.com/tickets.

Who stars in Foo Fighters' Studio 666?

Alongside the legendary rock band playing themselves, the spooktastic film stars Jenna Ortega, Will Forte, Leslie Grossman, Jeff Garlin, Whitney Cumings, Marti Matulis and Jason Trost.

Is there a trailer?

Watch the official Sneak Peek of Studio 666 here:

What is Foo Fighters' Studio 666 about?

A synopsis reads: "Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

How can you watch Foo Fighters' Studio 666 in the UK?

So far, it's not clear how Foos fans across the world can watch the special film, but watch this space.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters release their festive cover of Run Rudolph Run

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl - London 1997

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl reunites with the doctor who strapped him up when he fell in Sweden

When Dave Grohl was reunited with the guy who strapped up his leg in Sweden

Dave Grohl in London at the time of the second Foo Fighters album, The Colour And The Shape, in 1997

What does the name "Foo Fighters" mean?

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Three artists with new material on the way in 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Gang Of Youths

The most anticipated new albums of 2022

Can you name this 2021 lyric?

How well do you remember the song lyrics of 2021?

Quizzes

Sam Fender Track By Track

Best Albums of 2021: Sam Fender on Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender

Some of the celebrities we lost this year: James Michael Tyler, Sean Lock, Nikki Grahame and Charlie Watts

The stars we lost in 2021

Royal Blood track by track: Typhoons

Best Albums of 2021: Royal Blood on Typhoons

Royal Blood