Foo Fighters' 666 movie: Everything we know so far

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co are planning to release a horror film which charts the making of their tenth album. Find out what it's about and when it's released.

Foo Fighters have made a horror film based on the making of their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight.

The film, entitled Studio 666 sees them move into an Encino mansion, which is steeped in grisly rock and roll history. Things start off as they should, but soon things take a sinister turn for the worst.

Find out everything we know about the Foo Fighters' horror film including when it's released, who stars in it and how

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 poster. Picture: Instagram/Foo Fighters

When is Foo Fighters' Studio 666 out?

The band have revealed that Studio 666 is "slaying in theatres" on 25 February 2022. Tickets are being sold in the USA at www.studio666movie.com/tickets.

Who stars in Foo Fighters' Studio 666?

Alongside the legendary rock band playing themselves, the spooktastic film stars Jenna Ortega, Will Forte, Leslie Grossman, Jeff Garlin, Whitney Cumings, Marti Matulis and Jason Trost.

Is there a trailer?

Watch the official Sneak Peek of Studio 666 here:

What is Foo Fighters' Studio 666 about?

A synopsis reads: "Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

How can you watch Foo Fighters' Studio 666 in the UK?

So far, it's not clear how Foos fans across the world can watch the special film, but watch this space.

