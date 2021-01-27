Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: Daughter Violet is the best vocalist in the family

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl says his daughter Violet is the best vocalist in the family. Picture: 1. evin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DG)

By Jenny Mensah

The Foos frontman has praised his daughter Violet's musical talent once again and revealed she sings backing vocals on the new album.

Dave Grohl has praised his daughter Violet and dubbed her the best singer in his family.

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed his eldest child's backing vocals feature on a track on the band's upcoming Medicine At Midnight album and even joked about realising he had to pay her.

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he told the BBC. "She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she's well aware that she's the best vocalist in the Grohl family."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "To be her drummer is one of my life dreams."

Speaking of how Violet came to appear on the band's 10th studio album, Grohl recalled: "One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said: ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes and on the chorus of Making A Fire, that’s Violet’s high vocal in there.

“It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s cheque.

"And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!'"

Violet isn't the only one of Dave Grohl's children who's had a direct impact on the making of Medicine At Midnight, with their Waiting On A War single inspired by a conversation he had with his 11-year-old daughter Harper.

The rocker took to Twitter to share the story behind the song in a post, which read: "As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol.My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future."

He continued: "Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school she turned to me and ashed, "Daddy, is there going to be a war?" My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago.

"I wrote 'Waiting On a War" that day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.

"This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does."

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

