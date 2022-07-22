Dave Grohl says his daughter's generation are "the rock stars now"

Dave Grohl with his daughter Violet inset. Picture: 1. John Shearer/Getty Images 2. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Foos frontman talked about his daughter Violet and Billie Eilish and explained why artists their age are the next generation of rock stars.

Dave Grohl thinks that artists in his daughters generation are the new breed of rock stars.

The Foo Fighters rocker gave an interview with MSNBC prior to the tragic passing of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, where he talked about everything from creativity and success to the changing face of music.

Talking about how musicians who are the same age as his eldest daughter Violet(), he said: "What I see is this mutation, this change, this growth and progression that her generation, they’re the rock stars now".

The Learn to fly rocker added: “It’s not old guys like me. It’s not people like Kanye.

"It’s that generation. Give it five or 10 years, give it three or four years and you’ll see how this mutation is happening."

Talking about how his band bring a togetherness and unity at gigs because 100,000 people can sing along to their anthems at the same, he added: "I don’t feel like it’s our job as a band to create any sort of revolution. It’s to bring everyone together in those moments. It’s my daughter’s job to create that next revolution and I think she will."

Grohl has often praised his daughter's musical talent and dubbed her the best singer in the Grohl family.

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he told the BBC. "She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she's well aware that she's the best vocalist in the Grohl family."

Speaking of how Violet came to appear on the band's 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, he recalled: "One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said: ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes and on the chorus of Making A Fire, that’s Violet’s high vocal in there.

“It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s cheque.

"And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!'"

Back in 2021, Grohl and his daughter released a cover of X's Nausea's to support his WHAT DRIVES US documentary and they performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the help of Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Slayer's Dave Lombardo:

