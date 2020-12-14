Dave Grohl covering Peaches has surprisingly epic results

14 December 2020, 15:20 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 15:58

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Peaches
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have covered Peaches. Picture: 1. YouTube/Foo Fighters 2. Jo Hale/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters rocker and Greg Kurstin performed the 2000 hit F*** The Pain Away on night four of their Hanukkah Sessions series.

Dave Grohl has covered Peaches' F*** The Pain Away and it's giving us serious '00s nostalgia.

The Foo Fighters frontman has joined forces with producer Greg Kurstin for a special Hanukkah Sessions series, which sees them celebrate eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists for each night of Hanukkah.

Watch them take on the infectious and explicit '00s banger here:

Sharing their take on the indie disco classic, they wrote: "Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s @peaches!"

Some fans weren't aware of the original song and joked that they needed a warning beforehand or a cigarette afterwards.

However, people were loving the rendition with one fan even suggesting they release their covers as an album.

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin kicked announced their sessions last week and kicked things off with a bang by sharing their epic cover of Beastie Boys' Sabotage.

Watch them perform it here:

READ MORE: Dave Grohl saved The Cribs from splitting

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are headlining Amazon's Holiday Plays this week and their announced the news with a special skit with Lil Nas X.

Watch them in action here:

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl covers The Beastie Boys Sabotage with Greg Kurstin for his special Hanukkah song series

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl covering Beastie Boys' Sabotage is epic

Dave Grohl on stage with Foo Fighters in January 2016

The best Foo Fighters lyrics

Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's In Bloom video and Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly video

Nirvana's In Bloom mashed up with Foos' Learn To Fly is surprisingly good!

Nirvana

Dave Grohl in the Monkey Wrench video

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Monkey Wrench by Foo Fighters?

Quizzes

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reacts to Times Like Those

Foo Fighters react to throwback footage in Times Like Those mini doc for 25th anniversary

Taylor Hawkins on Queen

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins geeking out over Bohemian Rhapsody is genius