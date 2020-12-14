Dave Grohl covering Peaches has surprisingly epic results

The Foo Fighters rocker and Greg Kurstin performed the 2000 hit F*** The Pain Away on night four of their Hanukkah Sessions series.

Dave Grohl has covered Peaches' F*** The Pain Away and it's giving us serious '00s nostalgia.

The Foo Fighters frontman has joined forces with producer Greg Kurstin for a special Hanukkah Sessions series, which sees them celebrate eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists for each night of Hanukkah.

Watch them take on the infectious and explicit '00s banger here:

Sharing their take on the indie disco classic, they wrote: "Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s @peaches!"

Some fans weren't aware of the original song and joked that they needed a warning beforehand or a cigarette afterwards.

Holy shit, DAVID!

Post a warning next time! 🥵 — Karlee Kanz Four Seasons (@KarleeKanz) December 14, 2020

Oh my, I need a cigarette after this one...and I don’t even smoke!!! 😳🍑😳🍑 — Amy Lundeen (@Overj0yed) December 14, 2020

However, people were loving the rendition with one fan even suggesting they release their covers as an album.

Love these videos 😝🤘🏻. You guys are awesome! — Jam Master Jade (@Jade_Soria1992) December 14, 2020

You could genuinely release a whole album of covers like this and it would sell!!! — Stuart Munro (@Stuie_54) December 14, 2020

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin kicked announced their sessions last week and kicked things off with a bang by sharing their epic cover of Beastie Boys' Sabotage.

Watch them perform it here:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are headlining Amazon's Holiday Plays this week and their announced the news with a special skit with Lil Nas X.

Watch them in action here:

Tune in Tuesday, Dec. 15th at 8pm EST / 5pm PST as Foo Fighters take the @amazonmusic holiday stage for a special performance.



Hosted by @LilNasX (who is extra festive 🎅).



Watch on Prime Video & https://t.co/qdrtV158h3 pic.twitter.com/i1pppp4omv — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 11, 2020

