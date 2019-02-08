Kids are to be taught how to play Foo Fighters songs

Dave Grohl performs at the Chris Cornell tribute concert, January 2019. Picture: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Foos man's “PLAY” documentary is being taken to children later this month…

Foo Fighters are giving kids across the UK the opportunity to learn some of the band’s most famous songs.

Dave Grohl and co have teamed up with Rocksteady Music School to offer a kids-only version of the recent documentary PLAY, where children and young people between the ages of 5 to 16 will be able to learn a classic Foos track.

Foo Fighters Just PLAY! Picture: Press/Sony Music

The kids will have the opportunity to learn to play an iconic Foo Fighters riff or beat or two in just 30 minutes—regardless of whether or not they’ve ever played an instrument.

The events will be taking place on Saturday 16 February in Birmingham, Bristol, Guildford, Kingston-upon-Thames, Leeds, Manchester, Northampton, Nottingham, Portsmouth and Romford. The event is free and open to all abilities, including those who’ve never played an instrument before.

Last year, Dave Grohl released PLAY, a two part mini-documentary which celebrated the rewards and challenges of dedicating one's life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.

Directed by Grohl himself, it involved the Foo frontman challenging himself to play non-stop for 23 minutes on several different instruments.

Big Dave says: “Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening…”

For more info, see https://rocksteady-today-staging.firebaseapp.com/

Some kids are already pretty good at performing Foo Fighters songs, as this clip demonstrates…