Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Dave Grohl fathering a baby outside his marriage "does not mean he’s not a nice person"

Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Picture: Didier Messens/Getty Images, ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Slipknot frontman has discussed the controversial topic on an episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast.

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Dave Grohl fathering a baby girl outside of this marriage.

The Slipknot frontman was asked about the topic on the Your Mom’s House podcast and gave his take on the situation.

"Obviously it's very irresponsible," he told co-hosts Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky. "I know there are a lot of disappointed fans out there because of the image he’s developed. But I have to remind people that we’re not perfect. He was one of the last people to really have that image…”

The Wait And Bleed singer added: "This happening does not mean he’s not a nice person, because I happen to know him as a person. It means he’s got f***ing issues and he f***ed up. He’s not perfect.

"It is going to be very difficult for his family. I’m not gonna make any assumptions about why or how it happened. I’m sober, but at the same time, I’ve gone through my own s***."

Watch Corey Taylor give his take in the interview below:

Christine's Back + Corey Taylor Talks Dave Grohl and Jane's Addiction Drama | YMH Ep. 778

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum (49) married in August 2003 and have three children together: Violet (born 2006), Harper (born 2009) and Ophelia (born 2014).

Sharing a statement to his personal account on 10th September, the Everlong rocker broke the shocking news, in a statement, which read: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The statement ended: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl's two eldest daughters have performed with their father onstage with Foo Fighters, while Violet also appeared on the band's last album, But Here We Are and its subsequent tour dates.

Blum is Grohl's second wife after the musician's first marriage to Jennifer Youngblood dissolved in 1997.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

