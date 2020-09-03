Foo Fighters This Is A Call among tracks chosen for Secret 7"project

Tracks from Foo Fighters, Bob Dylan and more will have special 7" vinyls designed for a good cause. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The band's 1995 single is among songs by Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and Vampire Weekend to have special vinyl sleeves designed for the charity project.

Foo Fighters' This Is A Call single is among the seven tracks set to be given the Secret 7" treatment to raise funds for the Help Refugees Charity.

The project, which was conceived in 2012, sees 700 secret designers create one-of-a-kind limited edition sleeves from seven tracks on 7" vinyl for a good cause.

This year sees Dave Grohl and co's 1995 track alongside Aretha Franklin's One Step Ahead, Vampire Weekend's Harmony Hall, Koffe's Toast, Bob Dylan's Blind Willie McTell, Miles Davis' Miles Runs The Voodoo Down and The Internet's Come Over.

Some of the secret sleeve contributors - who are made up of artists, musicians, directors and designers alike include Alex Turner, Anish Kapoor, Nilufer Yanya, Stuart Semple, Stanley Donwood and Tatty Devine.

See the full list of 200 contributors here.

READ MORE: How This Is A Call saved Dave Grohl after the death of Kurt Cobain

The sleeves will be displayed at a free exhibition at London's NOW Gallery on the Greenwhich Peninsula' from 14 October until 1 November.

On the final day of the exhibition, the artwork will be sold to the public, with all proceeds going to the Help Refugees charity. The identity of the artist for each individual piece of artwork will be kept a secret until it is purchased.

Secret 7 explains on their website: "Secret 7” takes 7 tracks from 7 of the best-known musicians around and presses each one 100 times to 7” vinyl. We then openly invite you to create artwork for the 7 tracks.

'The result is 700 unique records which are exhibited in London before being auctioned. However, buyers don’t know who created the artwork or even which song it’s for, until they have parted with their cash.

"In 2020 we’re celebrating the seventh and final edition of the show, with your support we’re hoping to take our grand total to over £250,000."