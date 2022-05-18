Chad Smith and Matt Cameron apologise for Taylor Hawkins touring comments

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and Pearl Jam percussionist have apologised to the Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins family over recent comments made about his touring schedule.

Chad Smith and Matt Cameron have apologised for comments surrounding Taylor Hawkins' touring schedule following his untimely passing.

The drummers, who feature in Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam respectively are both close friends of the Foo Fighters' rocker and took part in an interview with Rolling Stone entitled "Inside Taylor Hawkins’ Final Days as a Foo Fighter".

The feature, which explores the idea Hawkins was at the end of his tether with touring, cited both Smith and Cameron in the interview as concerned friends who said Hawkins "couldn’t fucking do it anymore".

Now both artists have come out to condemn the article as sensationalised and apologise to Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins' family.

Taking to Instagram, Cameron began: "When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work.

"My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended. Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him."

He concluded: "I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families. I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview, and I apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.”

Shortly after, Chad Smith took to his own Instagram to write: "Taylor was one of my best friends and I would do anything for his family.

"I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved.“Instead, the story they wrote was sensationalized and misleading, and had I known I never would have agreed to participate."

The Dark Necessities rocker concluded: "I apologize to his family and musical friends for any pain this may have caused. I miss Taylor every day.

Taylor Hawkins sadly died on 25th March 2022, aged 50.

At the time, Foo Fighters broke the news, writing: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins."

They added: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

No cause of death has been revealed.

Shortly after, the band confirmed they would be cancelling all their scheduled tour dates and the band hasn't spoken publicly since.

