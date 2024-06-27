Foo Fighters at Birmingham's Villa Park: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

Dave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters in New Orleans, April 2024. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Radio X

The Everlong rockers make the next stop of their Everything or Nothing At All tour with a date at Villa Park.

Foo Fighters continued their return to the UK this week with dates at London Stadium and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Now the band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese - will take to the stage at Birmingham's Villa Park for a mammoth career-spanning setlist.

Find out everything you need to know about the Foos in Birmingham tonight, including their stage times, support acts and more.

What are Foo Fighters' stage times at Birmingham's Villa Park?

Doors - 4.00pm

Hot Milk: 5.25pm

Courtney Barnett - 6.15pm

Foo Fighters - 7.30pm

Who's supporting Foo Fighters at Villa Park?

Support for Foos at their Birmingham gig comes from Hot Milk and Courtney Barnett.

Are there still tickets for Foo Fighters at Birmingham's Villa Park?

There are still a limited amount of tickets to see Foo Fighters in Birmingham. Visit Ticketmaster for more info.

What will Foo Fighters play on their setlist at Villa Park?

It's not confirmed what the band will play in Birmingham, but their recent gig in Cardiff suggest the Foos will play a career-spanning setlist.

Foo Fighters’ setlist at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 25th June 2024:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These

Generator

La Dee Da

Breakout

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn To Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Skin And Bones

Big Me

Under You

Nothing At Alll

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best Of You

Encore: