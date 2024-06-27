Foo Fighters at Birmingham's Villa Park: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

On Air Now
27 June 2024, 15:32 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 16:34
The Everlong rockers make the next stop of their Everything or Nothing At All tour with a date at Villa Park.
Foo Fighters continued their return to the UK this week with dates at London Stadium and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Now the band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese - will take to the stage at Birmingham's Villa Park for a mammoth career-spanning setlist.
Find out everything you need to know about the Foos in Birmingham tonight, including their stage times, support acts and more.
UK! LAST CHANCE TO DANCE!!!— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 27, 2024
Birmingham - Villa Park
🎟️ https://t.co/VfvVT22Gq5
4:00pm Doors Open
5:25pm @hotmilkhotmilk
6:15pm @courtneymelba
7:30pm #FooFighters
Show info: https://t.co/L2SdJJ79Fh
🖌️ Karl Fitzgerald #FF2024 pic.twitter.com/5rX6FPuPUb
Support for Foos at their Birmingham gig comes from Hot Milk and Courtney Barnett.
There are still a limited amount of tickets to see Foo Fighters in Birmingham. Visit Ticketmaster for more info.
It's not confirmed what the band will play in Birmingham, but their recent gig in Cardiff suggest the Foos will play a career-spanning setlist.
