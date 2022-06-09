Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute shows: How to buy tickets

Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert takes place in London and Los Angeles. Picture: 1. Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place in both London and Los Angeles. Find out when the events take place and how to buy tickets.

This week saw Foo Fighters and the family of the late Taylor Hawkins announce a set of two tribute shows to honour the drummer, who tragically passed away on 25th March at 50 years old.

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will see the band celebrate his life and legacy with a gig in London and Los Angeles in September.

Find out out everything we know about the shows so far and how to get tickets.

When are the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows?

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place at at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3rd September and at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Saturday 27th September.

When do tickets for Taylor Hawkins' tribute show go on sale?

Tickets for both gigs will go on sale on Friday 17th June 2022. Visit foofighters.com to sign up to the mailing list for more information on timings.

Who will perform at Taylor Hawkins' tribute show?

The full line-up for each gig is yet to be announced, but we're no doubt that Foo Fighters will be joined by friends and fellow musicians close to their hearts, such as members of Queen, Pearl Jam and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

A message from the band read: "Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized."

They added: "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

We can also expect Hawkins' family to be at the show, with his widow Alison also sharing a statement on the event.

In a message on Twitter, she wrote: "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

"As Taylor's wife and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to "knocking your socks off" during every performance. Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us.

"Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you and we love you to.."

