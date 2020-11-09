Dave Grohl discusses if Foo Fighters would play socially distanced gigs

The Learn To Fly rockers have taken part in streamed performances over the coronavirus pandemic, but Dave Grohl has revealed if they would consider socially distanced audiences.

Dave Grohl has talked about the possibility of Foo Fighters playing socially distanced gigs.

The band have been laying low through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this month saw them announce details of their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight and brand new single Shame Shame, and give an exclusive performance of the single on SNL.

Grohl and co have taken part in a few small performances and charity livestreams during the pandemic, but when asked if they'd consider putting on a socially distanced gig for their fans, the frontman told NME: "First and foremost, our main concern is that everyone is safe. Our band wouldn’t just jump out on the road for the sake of having an audience. Listen, we really do care for the people that come to see the band, so until we get to a place where everyone’s safe and sound, we’ll just have to adapt and figure out new ways to connect with the audience."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "Our band is rooted in live performance, more than anything. I love making records and everything that goes along with being in this band. But being on stage is really where we shine. Until that can happen safely, we’re just gonna have to fucking knock it out in the rehearsal room."

Watch Foo Fighters perform Shame Shame on SNL below:

Meanwhile, after teasing their album this month, Foos revealed that Medicine At Midnight would be released on 5 February 2021.

The record - which follows 2017's Concrete And Gold album - is up for pre-order now and will be issued in a limited edition purple swirl vinyl version, which is available exclusively at FooFighters.com.

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

Making a Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting on a War

Medicine at Midnight

No Son of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young

