Foo Fighters announce new album Medicine At Midnight

8 November 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 8 November 2020, 11:17

Foo Fighters 2020
Foo Fighters 2020. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

Dave Grohl and co launch their tenth album with new track Shame Shame.

Foo Fighters have announced details of their tenth album.

Medicine At Midnight will be released on 5 February 2021 and has been previewed by a brand new song, titled Shame Shame, which is available now.

Dave Grohl and co gave the first ever performance of Shame Shame on the US TV show Saturday Night Live last night (7 November), which was hosted by friend of the band Dave Chappelle.

The Foos also performed the 2002 track Times Like These on the show, which was broadcast shortly after Joe Biden made his speech accepting the role of the 46th President Of The United States. It was confirmed earlier in the day that Biden had beaten the current President Donald Trump in the US elections.

Medicine At Midnight is up for pre-order now and will be issued in a limited edition purple swirl vinyl version, which is available exclusively at FooFighters.com.

Foo Fighters Medicine At Midnight track listing

Making a Fire
Shame Shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a War
Medicine at Midnight
No Son of Mine
Holding Poison
Chasing Birds
Love Dies Young

